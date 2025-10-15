UA Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine Receives International Award

Local architecture firm, Line and Space creates a site-responsive, wellness-focused campus that merges building, landscape, and sustainability.

The University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine has received an Honorable Mention in the 2025 International Architecture Awards, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in collaboration with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. An international jury composed of distinguished designers selected winners from a shortlist of over 500 projects worldwide.

Now in its 20th year, the International Architecture Awards program is recognized as the world’s oldest and most distinguished global building awards platform, honoring exemplary projects in architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning.

Designed by Line and Space, LLC, the 30,000-square-foot, three-building complex embodies the core principles of integrative medicine—mind, body, and spirit—through a synthesis of architectural form, material expression, and landscape integration.

Expansive floor-to-ceiling glass establishes a continuous visual connection to the Catalina Mountains and surrounding context, while curvilinear walls and rooflines echo organic topographies. Structural cantilevers extend above pedestrian pathways, creating dynamic spatial encounters and encouraging public engagement with the architecture. Site-sensitive circulation incorporates desert-adapted trees, native grasses, and plantings to provide shaded pathways, restorative landscapes, and contemplative outdoor environments. Programmatic elements, including a meditation building and recovery room, further reinforce the project’s mission of wellness and reflection.

“Every element, from material selection to the modulation of natural air and daylight, was carefully considered to reflect our client’s values and to demonstrate sustainable, health-centered design principles,” said Henry Tom, FAIA, Principal at Line and Space.

About Line and Space, LLC

Established in Tucson, Arizona, in 1978, Line and Space, LLC has built an international reputation for environmentally responsive design. Led by Henry Tom, FAIA, Bob Clements, AIA, Johnny Birkinbine, AIA, and Jared Logue, AIA, the firm emphasizes the integration of architecture and landscape through a commitment to ecological stewardship and resource conservation. Over the past 47 years, Line and Space has advanced a design philosophy rooted in environmental respect, producing timeless, site-specific architecture that fosters connection between people and place.