Tucson Sugar Skulls Purchased by Tucson Investors, Led by Edmund Marquez, Ali Farhang

The Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor football franchise is being purchased by a group of Tucson investors, led by businessman Edmund Marquez and long-time sports booster and attorney Ali Farhang.

The agreement to purchase the team was effective Monday, October 13, after the franchise received approval from the Indoor Football League last week.

“The Tucson Sugar Skulls will be locally owned and I am excited to be part of this incredible team,” said Marquez who will be a 25 percent owner of the franchise and will serve as president. “Kevin and Cathy Guy founded the Sugar Skulls and created a strong structure for the franchise. We are purchasing this team to provide a localized experience and make Tucson proud as we build a championship team for our community.”

Farhang, a prominent Tucson attorney and co-founder of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, has been a minority owner of the franchise and served as its general counsel since it was formed. He will now own a 20 percent interest in the team. The remaining minority investors* will each own 5 percent, including Kevin and Cathy Guy.

“The City of Tucson is in for something special,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “Under the dynamic leadership of Edmund Marquez, and with the strength of an incredible team of local business partners, the IFL is proud to be a part of an exciting new era of Sugar Skulls football.”

The franchise was formed in 2018 with the Guys as primary owners and operators of the team. It played its first game at Tucson Arena in the summer of 2019 and just completed its sixth season in the IFL, having had the 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening of the franchise was part of a strategy by the IFL to move west from its roots in the Midwest. At the time Tucson joined the league, the Arizona Rattlers were the only franchise outside the Midwest base. Since then, franchises have opened in six other Western cities including Prescott Valley, Ariz., Las Vegas and San Diego.

Immediate changes to the Sugar Skulls organization will include moving the team offices from the Kino Sports Complex at 2500 E. Ajo Way, to 2719 N. Campbell Ave., a building owned by Marquez. The team expects to have 15 employees.

“We will continue to invest in the team and the game experience,” Marquez said. “We will bring in high-performing coaches and players, improve the food and beverage offerings, and fill the stands with more fun and excitement in the arena.”

In addition to Sugar Skulls’ regular season, which is played from March through July, Tucson will host the next two league championship games. The first of a three-year contract for the title game was completed when the Vegas Night Hawks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard in a 64-61 thriller at Tucson Arena on August 23.

“Tucson needs more fun things to do in the summer, and this will be the place,” Marquez said. “Visiting teams will fill hotel rooms, and visitors will eat at our downtown restaurants. We also will generate sales tax for Rio Nuevo as we bring families downtown.”

Fans can get their Tucson Sugar Skulls season tickets, effective today, at: https://tucsonsugarskulls.com/sports/2020/12/7/ticket-central.aspx.

About The Sugar Skulls

The Tucson Sugar Skulls is a professional indoor football team based in Tucson, Arizona. Founded in 2019, the team quickly established itself as a competitive force in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Playing their home games at the Tucson Arena, the Sugar Skulls deliver an electrifying and intimate game-day experience for fans. The team made the playoffs three times in the first five seasons, highlighting their dedication to excellence and competitive spirit. Beyond the field, the Sugar Skulls are deeply rooted in the Tucson community, fostering strong connections through local engagement and family-friendly entertainment. Whether you’re a lifelong football fan or new to the sport, the Tucson Sugar Skulls bring high-energy action and excitement to every game.

*The new ownership group of the Tucson Sugar Skulls will include: Edmund and Wendy Marquez; Ali Farhang; Tony and Hedy Ramani; Derrick Polder; Marco Mercaldo; Brad and Anita Feder; Jay and Annalisa LaSalle; Jim and Allyson Tofel; Gabe and Aly Nevarrez; Kyle and Mary Mokhtarian; Grant and Katerina Krueger; Dennis and Mistie Bene; Kameron and Sara Norwood; and Kevin and Cathy Guy.