Tucson Stakes Claim for America’s Best Mexican Food

Tucson is staking its claim for America’s best Mexican food with the help of a new promotional campaign from Visit Tucson.

The goal is to introduce a concept that all Tucsonans know to be true to the rest of the nation. The new title of America’s Best Mexican Food builds on Tucson’s well-established culinary merit.

“People travel here just for the food, and we’ve already been identified as a culinary destination as the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the U.S.,” said Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson President and CEO. “This is the logical next step. Our close proximity to the border, shared history, and cultural ties have forged authentic Mexican food in Tucson.”

Along with the launch of digital advertising, Visit Tucson will release an online passport this winter to guide foodies on a delicious adventure through the city. Locals and visitors can use the passport to earn rewards and prizes like t-shirts and stickers at participating eateries, while restaurants can join to be included in food guides, taco trails, and raspado roundups.

Tucson became the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the United States in 2015, joining the likes of cities in Brazil, China, and Sweden, honoring the region’s unique agricultural legacy and how chefs, mixologists, and bakers continue the tradition of local, heritage ingredients and long-lived techniques. America’s Best Mexican Food expands on that, diving deeper into Tucson’s deep-rooted culinary history intertwined with Mexico.

To learn more about Tucson’s title of America’s Best Mexican Food and how to participate, visit

www.americasbestmexicanfood.com.

