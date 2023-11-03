Tech Parks Arizona’s Carol Stewart Elected VP to National Board of Directors for University Economic Development Association

Tech Parks Arizona leader Carol Stewart has been elected to Vice President on the volunteer board of directors for the University Economic Development Association (UEDA). UEDA members work together to expand economic opportunity in their communities and regions by leveraging talent, innovation and place, while recognizing the interconnectedness of each of these elements.

With a rich history, UEDA has become a beacon of collaboration, representing over 160 organizations that are at the forefront of modern economic development practices. UEDA serves as a pivotal platform that brings together higher education institutions, private sector businesses, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and community economic development stakeholders. Together, these organizations work towards creating local and regional economic opportunities that have a profound impact on communities nationwide.

Election as Vice President by peers is a testament to Stewart’s dedication and commitment to advancing university-based economic development initiatives. Stewart’s expertise in university research parks span decades and nations with more than 20 years of experience working with research parks, technology commercialization, business incubation, governmental relations and business development. As a pioneer in the research parks world, she has driven national policy, standardized programs, created national and international networks, built technology clusters, engaged stakeholders, and assisted countries with the development of national science and technology policies.

“Carol’s wealth of experience and passion for university-based economic development will undoubtedly contribute to our organization’s mission of fostering meaningful partnerships between academia, industry, and community stakeholders. We are confident that Carol’s leadership will elevate UEDA’s impact and drive initiatives that promote university-economic development excellence,” shared Dr. Dominique Halaby, Associate Provost for Innovation at Georgia Southern University, UEDA President.

Stewart leads Tech Parks Arizona, which is the University of Arizona’s technology parks and business incubator network. Her diligence towards creating communities of innovation have brought much success to the UA Tech Park, UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the UA Center for Innovation. Her forward-looking approach to layering science parks and incubators with new and existing institutional assets have contributed to tremendous opportunities for university-based economic impact. Annually, the UA Tech Park generates an economic impact of $2 billion statewide and is home to approximately 100+ tenant companies employing over 6,000 knowledgeable workers. The economic impact of the UA Tech Park has grown year after year and is forecast to produce $108 billion over the next 30 years.

As a leader in her field, Stewart also volunteers on the International Associations of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) Board of Directors, serving as the North American Division President. The IASP global network includes 350 science park and innovation district members, representing 115K companies in 77 countries.

About Tech Parks Arizona

Tech Parks Arizona creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation incubator, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.