Tucson Airport Authority: $10.9 Billion Annual Impact in Southern Arizona

Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN), operated by the Tucson Airport Authority, contribute $10.9 billion in annual economic impact to Southern Arizona, supporting 42,012 jobs paying $2.9 billion in wages.

Those figures are part of a new economic study conducted by Elliott D. Pollack & Company for the TAA.

The study highlights the important role the airports play in attracting and retaining high quality jobs and economic growth in the region. TUS, which spans over 8,400 acres accounts for vast impacts on the business enterprises of Southern Arizona.

“This study quantifies how important TUS and RYN are as economic engines that benefit the Southern Arizona region. We take our role as a steward of the airport system seriously and are proud to be an economic pillar for the community. We are committed to the continued growth in air service and economic development to best serve our region” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley.

Read the full report here.