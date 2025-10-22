Tofel Dent Construction Welcomes Janis Gallego as VP, General Counsel

Tofel Dent Construction is pleased to announce the appointment of Janis Gallego as VP, General Counsel. In this role, Gallego will manage all legal aspects of the company to include contracts, compliance and risk management.

Gallego brings nearly two decades of diverse legal and compliance experience to the leadership team. Her background spans nonprofit, higher education, corporate, and private practice sectors, giving her a unique perspective on organizational governance, risk management, and contract strategy.

Before joining Tofel Dent Construction, Gallego served as VP, Associate Counsel at Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., one of the nation’s largest social service organizations. She previously worked at the University of Arizona, as the Deputy Director of the Office of Title IX, and as the Student Legal Services Counsel. Gallego’s corporate experience includes serving as Senior Manager of Corporate Contracts at Universal Avionics Systems Corporation and practicing law at prominent Tucson law firms.

She is also a Part-time Professor of Practice at the University of Arizona, where she teaches law and mentors students. Gallego is a two-time wildcat earning her J.D. from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in 2005 and graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Arizona in 2002.

Gallego is active community leader, having served in several capacities with the University of Arizona including as Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council, member of the Intercollegiate Athletic Committee and Wildcat for Life Leadership Council. Gallego is a current board member of Arizona Women Lawyers Association and State Forty-Eight Foundation and Vice President of Women Leaders of Southern Arizona. In 2010, Gallego was named one of the Arizona Daily Star’s 40 Under 40. In 2022, Gallego was recognized as an Honorary Bobcat by the University of Arizona Bobcats Alumni Organization.