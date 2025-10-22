GUEST COLUMN: October Is Cybersecurity Awareness Month—Is Your Business Protected?

By Stephanie Healy, Cox Communications, Southern Arizona Market Vice President

Small companies are increasingly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals

Cyberattacks are on the rise, and small businesses are primary targets. From ransomware that can shut down operations overnight to phishing scams aimed at stealing customer data, local Southern Arizona businesses are facing threats that were once reserved for large corporations. Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October is a timely reminder that protecting your business online has become just as critical as locking your front door.

Why Southern Arizona businesses should take notice

Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, they represent 99.5% of all Arizona businesses. Yet some local entrepreneurs still believe they’re “too small” to be a target. Unfortunately, that assumption leaves them vulnerable.

Think about what’s at stake: customer data, employee records, payment systems, and your reputation. A single breach can cost tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention the trust of your community. In today’s connected world, cybersecurity isn’t just an IT issue — it’s a business survival issue.

Steps you can take today

Cybersecurity may feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some practical steps every small business in Tucson can put into practice right away:

Educate your team. Human error is one of the biggest causes of data breaches. Train employees to recognize phishing attempts, avoid suspicious links, recognize how malware makes an otherwise healthy system behave, and use secure practices.

Know your vulnerabilities. Keep software up to date. Cybercriminals exploit outdated systems. Regular updates and patches close those doors before bad actors can slip in.

Use strong, unique passwords. Encourage your staff to use password managers and enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

Back up your data. Regular, secure backups — preferably stored off-site or in the cloud — can be a lifesaver if your system is compromised. You back up your phone to the cloud. Why not have a secure duplicate for your business?

Secure your Wi-Fi. Make sure your network is encrypted and hidden. Offer a guest Wi-Fi for customers, separate from your business operations.

Plan for the worst. Develop a response plan. If you are attacked, knowing who to call and how to respond can make all the difference. Start by shutting down the affected areas of your network and closing off access to your internet gateway.

Partner with experts. You don’t have to do it alone. Internet providers, IT consultants, and managed security services can help you identify vulnerabilities and strengthen your defenses.

Building a culture of cybersecurity

The most important step is creating a culture where cybersecurity is part of your daily operations. Just as you wouldn’t leave your storefront unlocked overnight, you shouldn’t leave your digital doors wide open. Talk about cybersecurity in staff meetings, update your policies regularly, and make sure leadership sets the example.

At Cox Business, we work closely with businesses across Southern Arizona to provide not only fast, reliable internet but also secure solutions tailored to today’s threats. We’ve seen firsthand that companies that take cybersecurity seriously are better positioned to grow and thrive.

A community-wide effort

When Southern Arizona businesses stay secure, our whole community benefits. Stronger cybersecurity protects not only your bottom line but also the customers who put their trust in you. This October, let’s use Cybersecurity Awareness Month as a call to action.

