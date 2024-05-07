The World is Watching Tucson: Bioscience Hub – KVOA News 4 Tucson

BizTucson Magazine is partnering with KVOA News 4 Tucson, with our Spring 2024 edition cover theme The World is Watching Tucson in 15 Key Sectors

Reported by Robbie Reynold, KVOA News4 Tucson

There’s many reasons the world is watching Tucson. One of those reasons is the city’s growth as a hub for bioscience research.

The city is an attractive spot for researchers and scientists. One company that’s taken advantage of that is Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley.

Roche is one of the largest biotech companies in the world with more than 100,000 employees worldwide. 1800 of them are in Tucson.

They develop and test equipment that helps physicians identify cancer and other diseases. Senior Director of Research and Early Development Heidi Barnett says the company is focused on their mission of helping patients.

“It’s about people,” Barnett says. “Specifically people who have been diagnosed with cancer. It’s a very personal mission for us all to better the lives of patients afflicted with cancer. Our work helps doctors target the right therapies and aim at the best health outcomes for patients.”

