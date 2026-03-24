Tucson Association of REALTORS® Hosts Annual Power of Real Estate Summit, Mar. 27

The Tucson Association of REALTORS® will host its annual Power of Real Estate Summit at The Westin La Paloma Ballroom on Friday, March 27th. Industry leaders, economists, and regional decision-makers will present a high-impact look at the 2026 housing market. Designed for business professionals, the summit will provide timely insights into housing demand, economic trends, and factors shaping Southern Arizona’s growth. Continuing Education (CE) hours* are also available for attendees.

Featured speakers include national economists Dr. Jessica Lautz of the National Association of REALTORS® and Anthony Smith of Realtor.com, alongside regional leaders such as Felipe Garcia of Visit Tucson, Danny Seiden of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Fletcher McCusker. Together, they will provide a comprehensive outlook on economic development, job growth, and investment trends impacting the local housing market. They will also provide future opportunities for real estate professionals.

The summit is expected to attract strong attendance from across the region’s business community. Online ticket sales will close on Thursday, March 26th, at 9:00 a.m., with walk-ins accepted at the door. Registration is open to the public, offering professionals the opportunity to sharpen their edge ahead of the spring market.

For tickets, please register at www.thepowerofrealestate.org