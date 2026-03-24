11th Annual Thank-a-Cop Golf Tournament, Apr. 25

The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation has announced that the 11th annual Thank-a-Cop Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Apr. 25 at the Arizona National Golf Club, 9777 E. Sabino Greens Dr.

This event has been a favorite among supporters and volunteers for over a decade. Register to golf, or take advantage of one or more of our many sponsorship opportunities.

Enjoy an afternoon of golf, lunch and prizes to help fund vital safety initiatives for multiple agencies across Southern Arizona, including the Marana, Tucson, University of Arizona and Oro Valley police departments.

Support helps SALEF provide life-saving equipment to regional law enforcement agencies; respond quickly to urgent safety needs that cannot wait for budget cycles; and strengthen the safety and preparedness of those who serve the community.

For event information, registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit soazlef.org/golf.