Tech Parks Arizona Announces Key Leadership Promotions

With a strategic, forward-looking eye on the future, Tech Parks Arizona has announced several key promotions within the organization that will strategically position it for continued growth and advancement.

Casey Carrillo

Casey Carrillo has been promoted to executive director of University of Arizona Center for Innovation. In partnership with Anita Bell, Carrillo will continue to refine and advance UACI programs, ensuring the innovation ecosystem thrives. Carrillo’s leadership and vision will be key to maintaining UACI’s position as Arizona’s leading incubator for science and technology startups and entrepreneurial ventures.

Patrick Murphy

Patrick Murphy has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for Tech Parks Arizona. In this role, Murphy will oversee the operational aspects of the organization, ensuring efficiency and excellence in all initiatives. His extensive background in operations, construction and facilities management will be crucial in supporting the growth and success of Tech Parks Arizona and its units.

Eric Smith

Eric Smith will move to the role of Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on the growth of UACI through enhanced funding opportunities and corporate innovation strategic partnerships. Smith brings a wealth of experience in fostering innovation and will be instrumental in driving the organization’s mission forward through enhanced resources.

These strategic changes reflect Tech Parks Arizona’s commitment to fostering innovation, supporting businesses, and driving economic development in the region. Tech Parks Arizona envisions continued expansion and success under this new leadership structure.