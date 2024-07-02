SkyWest Expands Operations at TUS

SkyWest Airlines, which operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, is building a new aircraft maintenance hangar at the Tucson International Airport.

SkyWest has leased 14 airside acres and is building a nearly 160,000 square-foot MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) facility, which is expected to be completed in February 2025.

SkyWest has operated at Tucson International Airport as a subtenant of Bombardier. SkyWest needed to secure a larger facility and chose to continue their operations at TIA with a long-term lease to accommodate their current needs and future growth.

The full expansion over five years will add jobs primarily in operations, mechanics, general assembly and support staff. The total capital investment over the next five years will be approximately $41 million, resulting in a total economic impact of $105 million.

Partners in the project include the Tucson Airport Authority, Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County and City of Tucson.

SkyWest Airlines, with nearly 13,000 employees, carried nearly 39 million passengers in 2023. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, its fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connects passengers to 255 destinations throughout North America.