Simpleview Partners with Stroll to Support Destination Marketing Organizations

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, has partnered with Stroll, a patented, location-based marketing platform specifically designed for destination marketing organizations. Simpleview’s partnership with Stroll will further support technology development for DMOs, their partners, and the travel industry.

Founded in 2019 by John Mark Eberhardt and Charleson S. Bell, the Stroll app helps destinations engage visitors and residents with local businesses by enabling them to discover or be discovered based on interests and current location. Eberhardt serves as CEO of Stroll and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He also holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from North Park University and is a graduate of Founder Gym, which, in partnership with Google for Startups, is the leading online program training underrepresented founders on how to raise money to scale their businesses.

“Stroll’s founders are energetic and dialed into digital and social media trends,” said Ryan George, CEO of the Tucson-based Simpleview. “Working together will bring a new perspective to Simpleview and help us to expand our partner ecosystem and customer base.”

“We’re more than excited about the partnership with a technology industry leader like Simpleview,” said Eberhardt. “I believe Stroll complements Simpleview’s suite of services for DMOs.”