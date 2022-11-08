Playground Bar & Lounge in Downtown Tucson to Reopen

Playground Bar & Lounge, a Loveblock Partners business, is reopening its doors on Nov. 11 after being temporarily closed for the past two-and-a-half years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considered a downtown staple for over 11 years, Playground took advantage of the time it has been closed to remodel spaces within the building and craft exciting new food and drink menus for guests to enjoy.

The grand reopening on Nov. 11 will be from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m., and will feature music by Tucson-favorite DJ Apprentice. There will be no general line cover charge or cover charge for bottle service. If guests want to skip the line, there will be a VIP line with a $20 cover.

“We are so thrilled to finally reopen Playground and bring more jobs back to downtown Tucson,” said Steve Bragg, general manager of Playground. “We have already hired over 60 employees, with some being returning staff, and we are so ready to welcome everyone back to play!”

Playground’s remodel includes new furnishings to the interior bar, Rooftop Bar and Bar Cinema spaces. Programming in the main interior and rooftop bars will include well-known local DJs, live music, salsa nights and more. Inhabiting the downstairs patio, Bar Cinema will feature a more casual atmosphere and have classic 80s and 90s movies playing throughout the space.

The kitchen has also been doubled in size to offer more elevated food and drinks throughout Playground and to provide catering for even larger events. Several new dishes include Tucson Eggrolls, PG Mac Bites and returning favorite PG Signature Tostidos Locos.

“This has been an incredible opportunity for me to build a delicious, new menu from the ground up,” said Playground’s Executive Chef Griffin Armstrong. “Our goal is to offer food that feels familiar just in a much more elevated way.”

​In addition to dining, drinks, and dancing, Playground also specializes in events. Alongside weddings, meetings, and celebrations, it can also host larger events and has in the past hosted Film Fest Tucson, Tucson Jazz Festival, and G3 among others. An ideal space for events, Playground offers catering, event planning, immediate proximity to the AC Hotel, close walking distance to downtown and Fourth Avenue, and boasts “magazine-ready” views of downtown Tucson and the Catalina Mountains from the Rooftop Bar.

“I wish Playground was around when I went to UA – it has such a special energy,” said Christina Rosete, partner at Loveblock Partners. “When it first opened 11 years ago, the goal was to create a space where adults could play and have fun. Throughout the years, Tucson has embraced our fun-loving philosophy and made lasting memories. We invite you to make memories with us again, so come downtown to play on November 11th!”