Schaefer Present Corte Investment Group Named 2024 Forbes Best-In-State

RBC Wealth Management has announced that the Schaefer Present Corte Investment Group was named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list in the U.S.

Developed by SHOOK Research, the rating is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team’s best practices, client retention, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations and assets under management. SHOOK Research creates ranking of role models-advisors that are leading the way in offering best practices and providing high-quality experience for clients.

The very best advisors are laser focused on having a positive impact on their client’s lives and want to help them live better lives. “The rigorous selection process employed by Forbes underscores the high standards and outstanding performance that our team consistently demonstrates,” said Richard Schaefer, RBC Wealth Management’s Branch Director.

“As I celebrate this achievement with my partners, Bobby Present and Gustavo Corte, we remain dedicated to delivering personalized and strategic wealth management solutions to our valued clients,” Schaefer said. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and client focused approach that define our team.

Pictured above from left – Bobby Present, Richard Schaefer and Gustavo Corte