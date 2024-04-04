Mattamy Homes Announces New Saguaro Reserve II

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has announced the grand opening of Saguaro Reserve II, a tranquil new community nestled in the highly coveted foothills of the Tortolita Mountains in Tucson.

The Apr. 6 grand opening event celebrates Mattamy’s unveiling of three fully decorated model homes and 14 floorplans, available at Saguaro Reserve II in the highly desirable Dove Mountain master-planned community. The new single-family homes range from 1,735 to 3,548 square feet with two to five bedrooms and two to three and a half baths. RV and four-car tandem garages are also available in some floorplans. Homes are priced from the $400s.

“We are thrilled to continue building our beautiful homes and communities within the Tortolita Mountain area,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “Our Saguaro Reserve II homes and community have been designed to highlight the Sonoran Desert’s breathtaking vistas, with views sweeping across 6,200 acres of foothills, canyons and mountains that tower over the serene community. The views truly are breathtaking.”

Homeowners in Dove Mountain, including residents of Saguaro Reserve II, can enjoy more than 60 miles of walking, hiking and biking trails, 80-plus holes of nearby golf as well as several playgrounds and parks, dog parks, athletic fields, tennis, volleyball and sport courts, shaded ramadas and barbecue areas.

Southern Arizona provides endless opportunities for recreation and leisure with more than 280 days of sunshine a year. Considered one of North America’s oldest continually inhabited cities, Tucson offers a robust food scene and regularly plays host to a vast array of local and national events. The home of the University of Arizona also features a full slate of cultural and educational offerings.

Saguaro Reserve II is districted in the top-rated Marana Unified School District, which includes the state-of-the-art Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8.