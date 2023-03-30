Rodeo Hard Brings U-Haul Rentals to Marana

U-Haul Company of Arizona has announced that Rodeo Hard, a gear and tack store, signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Marana community.

Rodeo Hard, 11853 W. Marana Rd., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, and moving supplies. Rodeo Hard partners Nancy Criss and Tracy Wright are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Pima County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.

Businesses can learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.