Richmond American Announces New Tucson Community
Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has announced that Seasons at Blackhawk is opening soon in Tucson.
Boasting a prime location just nine miles from Downtown Tucson, this vibrant new neighborhood showcases ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder’s popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.
About Seasons at Blackhawk:
- Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,560 to 2,510 sq. ft.
- Close proximity to popular shopping, dining and entertainment
- Easy access to major employers, Tucson International Airport and Davis Monthan Air Force Base
- Desirable onsite amenities, including parks, playgrounds and trails
- Designer-curated fixtures and finishes
- Quick move-in homes under construction
- Fraser and Layla models opening this summer
Seasons at Blackhawk is located at 6122 E. Campolina Trail in Tucson.