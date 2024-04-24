Richmond American Announces New Tucson Community

Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has announced that Seasons at Blackhawk is opening soon in Tucson. 

Boasting a prime location just nine miles from Downtown Tucson, this vibrant new neighborhood showcases ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder’s popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Blackhawk:

  • Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,560 to 2,510 sq. ft.
  • Close proximity to popular shopping, dining and entertainment
  • Easy access to major employers, Tucson International Airport and Davis Monthan Air Force Base
  • Desirable onsite amenities, including parks, playgrounds and trails
  • Designer-curated fixtures and finishes
  • Quick move-in homes under construction
  • Fraser and Layla models opening this summer

Seasons at Blackhawk is located at 6122 E. Campolina Trail in Tucson.

