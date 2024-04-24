Richmond American Announces New Tucson Community

Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has announced that Seasons at Blackhawk is opening soon in Tucson.

Boasting a prime location just nine miles from Downtown Tucson, this vibrant new neighborhood showcases ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder’s popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Blackhawk:

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,560 to 2,510 sq. ft.

Close proximity to popular shopping, dining and entertainment

Easy access to major employers, Tucson International Airport and Davis Monthan Air Force Base

Desirable onsite amenities, including parks, playgrounds and trails

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in homes under construction

Fraser and Layla models opening this summer

Seasons at Blackhawk is located at 6122 E. Campolina Trail in Tucson.