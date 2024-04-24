QS Ranks Several UArizona Programs Among World’s Best

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona is a world leader in more than three dozen academic disciplines, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Released April 10 by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the rankings provide independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 16,000 individual programs at more than 1,500 universities in 96 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines and five broad subject areas (arts and humanities, engineering and technology, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, social sciences and management).

“We are proud the University of Arizona stands out in such a wide variety of academic and research disciplines in the QS World University Rankings,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “The University’s mission centers on world-class education delivered by scholars on the cutting edge in their respective fields, and rankings like this reflect our success in that mission.”

UArizona earned a ranking in 37 categories, with its top marks coming in the following disciplines:

Archaeology (No. 18 globally, No. 6 in the U.S., No. 4 among public U.S. universities)

Geology (tied for No. 30 globally, No. 15 U.S., No. 9 public)

Geophysics (tied for No. 32 globally, No. 15 U.S., No. 9 public)

Earth and marine sciences (tied for No. 33 globally, tied for No. 16 U.S., tied for No. 9 public)

Library and information management (tied for No. 36 globally, No. 14 U.S., No. 11 public)

Anthropology (No. 39 globally, No. 14 U.S., No. 5 public)

Mineral and mining engineering (tied for No. 41 globally, No. 6 U.S., No. 6 public)

Linguistics (No. 41 globally, No. 16 U.S., No. 9 public)

QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings. The precise weighting of each metric varies by subject. Detailed methodological information can be found on the QS website, along with a full list of rankings across all academic disciplines.

Illustration ranking

In additional rankings news, Animation Career Review released its 2024 Illustration School Rankings on April 5. UArizona’s Illustration, Design and Animation program, housed in the School of Art, ranked No. 34 nationally, No. 10 among public schools and No. 4 in the Southwest.

Animation Career Review ranks programs based on multiple criteria, including academic reputation, employment data, admission selectivity, depth and breadth of program, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, graduation rate and retention rate.