Redbird Scratch Kitchen + Bar Opens at Village at Sam Hughes

Redbird Scratch Kitchen + Bar opens its second location in the heart of Midtown Tucson at the Village at Sam Hughes on Sept. 1. As a locally owned restaurant rooted in scratch-made cooking, Redbird is excited to bring its take on comfort food, craft drinks, and warm hospitality to the historic Sam Hughes neighborhood.

OPENING SEPT. 1

Redbird’s new space at the Village at Sam Hughes features a remodeled interior, custom-built kitchen, and a fresh design that reflects the restaurant’s signature style. The expansion marks an exciting step for Redbird, bringing its scratch-made comfort food and hospitality to a new neighborhood while staying true to the vision that defines the brand. The location also neighbors Sonoran House, a locally driven concept offering coffee, craft beer, wine, cocktails, and small bites. While each has its own identity, together they add new life to this historic space and expand the neighborhood’s options for community-focused dining and gathering.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Sunday–Thursday: 11am–9pm | Friday–Saturday: 11am–10pm

LOCATION/HISTORY

2515 E 6th St.

Our new home is inside the historic Rincon Market building at the Village at Sam Hughes, a space that has long been a beloved fixture in Tucson. Located just steps from the University of Arizona campus, it’s a neighborhood with deep history and strong community ties. We’re honored to continue the market’s legacy and excited to create a gathering place that proudly welcomes locals, students, and visitors of Tucson.

RENOVATION

The Sam Hughes location has been reimagined with a fresh design that reflects Redbird’s personality — modern, welcoming, and full of detail. The kitchen and bar were outfitted with all new equipment, while the interior features clean finishes and a comfortable, inviting feel. A custom mural, designed by partner Thomas McCarthy and painted by local artist Delsa Designs, brings a desert-meets-tropical energy inspired by the Sonoran landscape. Every element, from the artwork to the layout, was created to make the space feel lively and memorable.

RESTAURANT PROFILE

Redbird is a destination for guests who appreciate food made with care, warm hospitality, and efficient service in a lively, comfortable setting. The concept blends the best of upscale-casual dining, a sports bar, and a family-friendly restaurant, all while keeping quality and service at the center. With comforting, familiar dishes elevated by high-quality ingredients, Redbird offers a space where everyone can relax, enjoy scratch-made food and drinks, and feel at home.

MENU

Redbird’s menu puts a chef-driven spin on comfort food classics like smashed cheeseburgers, loaded chicken wings, and street tacos — all made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Burgers are hand-smashed daily, chicken comes from Regal Crest Farms (No Antibiotics Ever, free-range, and ethically raised), and even staples like buns and tortillas are sourced locally for freshness and community support. The bar program follows the same philosophy, featuring craft cocktails, 12 rotating draft beers, a curated wine list, and a wide selection of cans and bottles with strong local representation. Guests will also find thoughtful non-alcoholic options, from craft mocktails and fresh-squeezed lemonade to Maya Iced Tea and coffee served in collaboration with our neighbors at Sonoran House.