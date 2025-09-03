R&A CPAs Named a Top U.S. Accounting Firm

R&A CPAs has announced that it has been named a Top 500 Firm for 2025 by INSIDE Public Accounting. This annual ranking gathers surveys and analytical data from firms across the United States. The R&A team is honored to be recognized once again by IPA.

R&A helps clients achieve their financial goals with strategic solutions that improve their tax position, mitigate financial risks, and optimize accounting operations.

Phillip C. Dalrymple, CPA, CFE, and R&A managing partner said, “We are proud to be named a Top 500 Firm as we celebrate our 83rd year. We are fortunate to have a team that consistently strives to provide our clients with exceptional, proactive, consultative, and comprehensive financial support. This achievement exemplifies the great work our team does every day.”

INSIDE Public Accounting is owned and operated by the Platt Group. The Platt Group helps firm leaders, and their firms achieve their full potential. IPA publishes two award-winning publications: the IPA newsletter and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report, along with in-depth reports focused on information technology, human resources, and firm administration.