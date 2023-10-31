RBC Wealth Management Tucson Donates $39,000 to IMPACT of Southern Arizona

The staff and financial advisors of RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office donated over $39,000 to local non-profit IMPACT of Southern Arizona as part of RBC’s Fighting Hunger Month initiative.

Over the past six years, the Tucson branch has given over $150,000 to local charities fighting food insecurity.

In addition to the monetary donation, RBC Wealth Management employees collected food and clothing to help supply monthly IMPACT bags that support families in need and homebound seniors. They also packed, organized and labeled the bags, which are delivered to 740 Tucson-area households each month.

One of RBC Wealth Management’s core values is our commitment to the communities where we live and work. For over 100 years, the firm and its employees have taken that promise to heart by funding arts and culture, human services, youth education programs and more. RBC Wealth Management has invested millions of dollars into community programs across the country through foundation grants, charitable sponsorships, corporate giving and employee giving.

“At RBC Wealth Management, our culture is deeply rooted in supporting our communities,” said Richard Schaefer, RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson Branch Director. “We strongly believe in being a trusted partner to both our clients and our community, and our support of IMPACT of Southern Arizona helps strengthen that commitment.”

