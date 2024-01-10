Raytheon Names Phil Jasper as New President, Wes Kremer to Retire

RTX has announced that Phil Jasper has been appointed president of Raytheon and will report to President and COO Christopher T. Calio.

Jasper, a 31-year aerospace and defense veteran, succeeds Wesley D. Kremer, who will retire from the company at the end of Q1 2024.

“Phil is a proven leader with significant depth of experience delivering defense solutions to the military customer,” said Calio. “His recent integration of RTX’s connected battlespace solutions, a critical customer priority and growth driver for the company, is one of many business transformations he has led over his career. I am confident he will drive the newly restructured Raytheon business to accelerate performance to effectively meet customer commitments.”

As president of Raytheon, Jasper, 55, will serve as a member of the RTX senior leadership team and will be responsible for leading the business and its industry-leading franchises in missile defense, air-to-air missiles, fire control radars, and electro-optical/infra-red systems.

In 2018, Jasper was named president of Collins Aerospace’s Mission Systems strategic business unit, responsible for delivering military, government and civil solutions to help customers worldwide safely and successfully complete their most complex missions. He transitioned commercial aerospace technologies to the defense sector, delivering innovation in battlefield communications and networking solutions. In addition, Jasper designed, developed and integrated multiple mission-specific capabilities for military aircraft, including airdrop; refueling; intercept; and guidance and control products and functions.

Kremer has served in executive leadership positions since 2003 and was named a business president in 2015.

“Wes has contributed significantly to the advancement of missile defense systems for the U.S. and its allies and played a critical role in structuring the Raytheon business in 2023,” Calio said. “We thank him for his many contributions to RTX and wish him well as he retires from the company.”