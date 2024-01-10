Involta Expands Tucson Data Center Capacity to Meet Enterprise Demand

Amid the rise in artificial intelligence and enterprise edge demands, Involta, an award-winning data center infrastructure, hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm, has announced it is expanding capacity in one of the country’s highly sought-after secondary markets.

With this expansion, capacity at the third-generation facility increases to 1.0MW.

The added capacity to Tucson’s 38,000+-square-foot data center will enable enterprises across the growing tech hub to scale rapidly and optimize digital and AI-focused initiatives. Tucson is seeing an increase in local enterprises and healthcare organizations looking for high-performance, secure infrastructure solutions delivered rapidly.

Additionally, 70% of Arizona Commerce Authority pipeline projects are manufacturing-related, designating the state as a manufacturing hub, which critically needs more data center capacity to support its evolution. Moreover, Tucson’s proximity to Phoenix, one of the largest U.S. data center and tech markets, allows enterprises to expand their reach in this secondary market while leveraging all that Phoenix has to offer.

“Our expansion in this key market provides co-location opportunities built to an enterprise’s specifications and Involta’s industry-leading standards to meet current and future demands,” said Ken Kremer, CTO of Involta. “Tucson is highly desirable due to several factors, including tax incentives, investments in innovation and focus on increasing efficiencies to reduce power consumption. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, it’s critical for organizations to scale quickly while remaining compliant and gaining access to the highest caliber of technology and expertise — and that’s exactly what we provide, in addition to saving enterprises the expense associated with owning, operating and maintaining such a facility independently.”

The expansions come on the heels of the Tucson data center’s 10th anniversary and Involta’s launch of two internet exchanges, including the Tucson Internet Exchange located within the Tucson facility. TUSIX is a not-for-profit initiative that fosters local connectivity and collaboration, enabling businesses to peer and exchange their network traffic locally. Involta was also recently recognized as the Arizona Technology Council Southern Arizona Member Organization of the Year.

“Our investment in Tucson is a cornerstone of our long-standing commitment to advancing technology and innovation throughout the Southwest region,” added Michelle Moran, Involta’s senior VP of sales, business development and marketing. “Not only are we expanding our facility, but we are also bolstering our engagement across the ecosystem to empower generations to come and bridge the digital divide.”