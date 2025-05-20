Raytheon Delivers 250th RAM Launcher to U.S. Navy

Raytheon, an RTX business and German industrial partner RAM-Systems GmbH, delivered the 250th RAM MK49 Guided-Missile Launching System to the U.S. Navy. It will be deployed on the USS Pittsburgh, a new-construction San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock.

The RAM program, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, is a bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Germany with Raytheon serving as a prime contractor. In addition to the U.S. and Germany, RAM customers include Egypt, Greece, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

“The RAM missile system has been a cornerstone of naval defense capabilities for decades, and this 250thGMLS delivery is a testament to the important role it plays in defending U.S. and allied forces,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “As we continue to modernize and expand the deployment of RAM, it remains a critical asset in protecting our sailors and ships from evolving threats.”

As the world’s premier ship self-defense effector, RAM protects naval assets ranging in size from 220-foot corvettes to 1,100-foot nuclear powered aircraft carriers from advanced anti-ship cruise missiles, aircraft, drones, and other incoming threats.

Raytheon and its German industrial partners continue to invest in modernizing the RAM system to increase production capacity to meet growing global demand as well as enhance the capabilities of the RAM effector and launching system. This includes Raytheon’s GMLS manufacturing facilities – which have recently doubled production capacity – in addition to weapon system upgrades and supporting RAM integration aboard new naval platforms.