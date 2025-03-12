Pyx Health Co-Founders Cindy and Anne Jordan Named to Inc. Female Founders 500 List

Inc., a leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

Tucson-based Pyx Health shared that both of its co-founders, Cindy and Anne Jordan, have been named to the prestigious list in the “Wellness Warriors” category. Pyx Health is one of only two companies hailing from Arizona to land on the list.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics, including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.

“Particularly in a male-dominated field like tech, female entrepreneurs often have to work twice as hard to succeed. Funding is more difficult to come by, and implicit biases can make women feel like an ‘outsider’ in every room they walk into,” said Cindy Jordan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pyx Health. “That’s why being included on Inc.’s list is such an incredible honor: because I know that all of us have overcome numerous challenges with perseverance, ingenuity, and grit – and come out successful on the other side.”

The founders have a wide range of industry experience and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Cindy and Anne Jordan founded Pyx Health in 2017, inspired by their daughter’s struggle with mental health and chronic loneliness. Since then, Pyx Health has helped thousands of individuals feel less alone and navigate the complexities of the healthcare system.

Using a unique combination of empathetic care coordinators and a supportive mobile app, Pyx Health partners with health plans to connect deeply with vulnerable members and remove barriers to care. Health plan partners have seen many positive benefits with Pyx Health’s innovative approach, including a reported 23% reduction in behavioral health hospital admissions, a 19% decrease in “unhealthy days” per month, and a 48% reduction in overall healthcare costs.

In 2024, Pyx Health was named among Inc.’s top 5,000 fastest-growing companies for the third year in a row, following an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 854%. Contributing to this growth was the acquisition of population health management company InquisitHealth, as well as a majority growth investment from TT Capital Partners.

“Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts in improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress,” said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Pictured above – Cindy Jordan, CEO & Founder – Pyx Health. Photo by Brent G. Mathis