Casa de los Niños Expands Programming to Support More Tucson Mothers

Casa de los Niños has announced the expansion of its Nurse-Family Partnership® program to offer comprehensive care to even more Tucson mothers, children and families.

The NFP program is an internationally recognized home visitation model that empowers and supports first-time mothers. A registered nurse provides home visits and works closely with the mother during her pregnancy and until the child is two years old. The RN supports mother and baby by providing pregnancy and parenting education and guidance towards meeting the mother’s personal goals — whether they relate to work, school or health.

Traditional NFP enrollment serves first-time mothers who are 28 weeks’ gestation or earlier in their pregnancies.

Through the dedication of Casa de los Niños, their NFP program has been approved to serve even more families.

The expansion, known as NFPx, now allows mothers to sign up at any point during their pregnancy and is not restricted to first-time mothers. The NFPx RN provides resources and support to any children in the home, bringing the program to mothers who may not have had access to NFP with their first child.

“The program is unique for every family, but the ultimate goal is to support and walk alongside the mother,” said Joanne Hyde, VP of family support and education at Casa de los Niños.

To receive approval from the NFP National Service Office, Casa de los Niños went through a two-stage application process over a two-month period, demonstrating that the current program meets or exceeds requirements. The Casa de los Niños NFP team has begun additional training and education to prepare them for supporting these mothers.

“Our dedicated team of nurses is excited about this expansion of services to serve more families,” added Audrey Levy, nurse supervisor of the NFP program at Casa de los Niños. “We are grateful for the support of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, First Things First and Banner Community Reinvestment in championing this expanded birth-to-five programming.”

This expansion will provide vital support to more Tucson families, promoting thriving children and the mothers’ hopes and dreams.