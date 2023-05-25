Pima Federal Credit Union Raises $80,500 for the Local Community

Pima Federal Credit Union has announced that its 10th Annual Pima Federal Golf Classic raised $80,500.

The event, held on May 4, at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain, hosted 132 golfers and included a live raffle and silent auction. Youth On Their Own and IMPACT of Southern Arizona were selected as the beneficiaries of the signature fundraising event in 2023.

Pima Federal is proud to provide each of these organizations with a $40,250 donation to help further their mission of providing vital resources and support in our community.

Pima Federal President and CEO Eric Renaud said, “I am incredibly grateful to all the sponsors and participants who made this event so special. These funds will support each beneficiary to fulfill their mission in service to our local community. I’m very proud of the support and dedication from our Board and employees who make this happen.”

Pima Federal is dedicated to supporting the community and does so through volunteerism, educational support, and community giving/fundraising. Since the Golf Classic was established in 2013, a total of $628,000 has been raised to directly benefit our community. This important fundraising event aligns directly with Pima Federal’s common purpose of helping others.

Pictured above – Golf Classic staff volunteers were proud to put on another successful tournament, raising $80,500.