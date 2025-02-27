Pima County Partners with ex2 Technology to Deliver Fiber Optic Network

Pima County’s Office of Digital Inclusion and eX² Technology, a Vivacity company, announced an agreement to build an approximately $43.2 million fiber optic middle mile network for the county.

The open-access fiber optic network will enable high-speed, reliable internet access to support remote learning, telework, telehealth, and more while fostering digital equity and inclusion.

Pima County is taking the necessary steps to drive its future connectivity forward. In July 2023, the County secured partial funds through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, receiving a five-year grant totaling $30.3 million. It also created a dedicated digital inclusion and infrastructure action plan, Connect Pima, to drive robust access to reliable broadband connectivity for all County constituents.

Pima County selected eX² Technology to design and build a 134-mile fiber network ring (map) around its urban core, laying the groundwork for future broadband expansion. The middle-mile network will reduce the cost for any viable carrier to build the necessary “last mile” infrastructure, providing the ability to offer affordable, high-quality broadband services to unserved and underserved communities.

“The middle mile network in Pima County will provide long-lasting benefits that will impact Pima County communities for years to come. There has been a long-awaited and recognized need for better connectivity throughout this region,” said Michelle Simon, director of the Office of Digital Inclusion.

“With eX² Technology’s deep-rooted experience, specifically in Arizona, we are one step closer to ensuring every business and resident, regardless of location, will have the internet access they deserve. This network will fuel economic development, and we’re thrilled to open new doors for growth and innovation.”

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the award of the project to eX² Technology in 2024. Completion of Pima County’s middle-mile network is anticipated in Fall 2027.

“At its core, this project is about fostering resilience, innovation, and equity in a rapidly evolving digital world, and we’re honored to help bring this vision to life for Pima County and its residents,” said Christopher Rabii, president and CEO of Vivacity Infrastructure Group.

Jay Jorgensen, COO of eX² Technology added, “This network ring will not only strengthen Pima County’s communications infrastructure but will help support its residents and businesses with incredible digital growth opportunities. The middle-mile project will serve as a foundation for technological innovation and economic advancement.”