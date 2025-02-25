Regional Economic Development Leaders Host Japanese Business Delegation

The Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, Sun Corridor Inc. and the City of Tucson hosted a lunch reception on Feb. 21 for a delegation of Japanese business leaders visiting Southern Arizona.

Coordinated by the Arizona Commerce Authority, in partnership with the Japanese Consulate in Los Angeles and the Japan External Trade Organization, the delegation visited to explore potential investments in Arizona as well as opportunities for business collaboration.

“We seek to impress on our Japanese guests the strong commitment to regional collaboration held by the County, the cities and towns and our institutions of higher learning,” said Rex Scott, Sun Corridor Inc. Chairman’s Circle member and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair.

Fifty representatives from tech businesses in the delegation included manufacturing, clean energy, logistics and other important fields. The Japanese delegation also met with University of Arizona officials, heard from area business leaders on doing business in Tucson and Southern Arizona and toured Roche Tissue Diagnostics.

“We were honored to share the work we do across Roche with this dynamic group of international business leaders, in addition to sharing why we choose Southern Arizona. I’m always inspired by the synergies that can exist between our respective businesses, especially on the topics of innovation, manufacturing and sustainability,” said Jill German, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics.

Visits from international business delegations are key to promoting the strong assets of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Sun Corridor Inc. regularly hosts clients and groups such as this, most recently Business Sweden, among others.