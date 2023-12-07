Pima County Board of Supervisors, Small Business Commission Honor Three Businesses

The Pima County Board of Supervisors and Pima County Small Business Commission at the Board’s Dec. 5 meeting honored three small businesses with 2023 Small Business of the Year awards.

The annual recognition goes to businesses in three different categories: Urban Small Business, Rural Small Business, and Nonprofit Organization. Businesses can be nominated by employees, customers, or owners and the winners are voted on by the Small Business Commission.

This year’s winners are Sister Jose Women’s Center in the nonprofit category, Vail Coffee Stop in the rural small business category, and HEM & HER Bridal in the urban small business category.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Janay Arenas, Chair, Pima County Small Business Commission. “Recognizing their contributions and supporting them is crucial for economic growth.”

The 2023 winners were selected from a field of 61 nominated businesses, a record number that was more than four times the number of nominated businesses from 2022.

Pima County’s Economic Development Office helps administer the awards.