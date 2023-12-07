New Nonstop Flights from TUS to Orange County Begin in December

Tucson International Airport has announced its newest nonstop flight to Orange County, California on Alaska Airlines.

This exciting new flight starts Dec. 14. The first arrival flight will be at 1:30pm and the first departure flight will be at 2:10pm. A small celebration will commence to kick off service to the 20thnonstop destination from Tucson International Airport (TUS).

Orange County is home to an array of beautiful sights, from the world-renowned coastline and beaches to the amazing theme parks and attractions like Disneyland, California Adventure, and Knott’s Berry Farm.