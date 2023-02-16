Mattamy Homes’ Saguaro Trails Named Southern Arizona’s Community of the Year

Mattamy Homes’ Saguaro Trails community in Tucson was recently recognized as the Community of the Year at the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association 2022 Awards.

Held annually, the SAHBA Awards honor the best of the best in the Tucson home building industry. The Community of the Year recognition is based on the most compelling community execution, amenities, architecture and home designs in addition to sales success.

“We are incredibly proud to have our Saguaro Trails community recognized as Community of the Year by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association,” said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy’s Tucson Division. “This honor speaks to our team’s dedication to creating amenity-rich communities and thoughtfully designed homes that our residents can enjoy to their fullest.”

Saguaro Trails provides homeowners with access to A-rated schools, proximity to everyday conveniences, and endless opportunities for recreation, adventure, and exploration. Starting from the upper $300s, Saguaro Trails offers four exterior style options and 12 floorplans for homeowners to choose from. The one-and-two story single-family homes range from 1,537 to 3,305 square feet, with two to six bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Within the Saguaro Trails community itself, residents can enjoy a spacious seven-acre amenity park featuring a resort-style pool, splash pad, sports court, playground, dog park, and so much more.