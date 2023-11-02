Larsen Baker Completes Lease Up of San Dorado Plaza, New Construction Retail Building in Oro Valley

Larsen Baker is pleased to announce three leases to fully occupy a new build retail/office building on pad F in the San Dorado Plaza development at 10556 N Oracle Rd. Construction of the 4,975-sf building at the SEC of First Street and Oracle Road began earlier this year and is set to be delivered by the 2nd quarter of 2024. The three leases are as follows:

Prime Comms Retail, LLC, an AT&T authorized retailer dba AT&T leased 1,200 sf of retail space in Suite 142. Jesse Peron with CBRE represented the tenant.

AVG Intermediate Holdings, LLC dba UrgentVet leased 2,400 sf of retail space in Suite 182, the east end cap of the building. The space will be used as a veterinarian urgent care pet clinic. Ryan Tanner and Regan Amato of JLL represented the tenant.

II Sons- Oro Valley, LLC, dba II Sons For Men, leased 1,320 sf of retail space in the west end cap of the building. The space will be used as a men’s salon and barber studio. This transaction was handled by the landlord’s broker.

Isaac Figueroa, CCIM with Larsen Baker represented the landlord, Pad F, LLC on all three leases.