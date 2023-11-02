Larsen Baker Brokers Sale of Grant Road Shopping Center

Larsen Baker is pleased to announce the sale of the retail strip at 6383 E Grant Road. Known as Grant Road Shopping Center, the multi-tenant retail building, which was the former home of Abbott Taylor Jewelers, sold for $1,359,750 ($191/sf). The buyer, a dentist, purchased the building as an owner user and plans to occupy the north suite that had been occupied by Abbott Taylor. The building had one tenant, Love Beauty Bar, with a new long-term lease and one other space on Grant Road ready to be leased.

The seller, Grant Strip Tucson, LLC, was represented by Isaac Figueroa, CCIM of Larsen Baker, the buyer, Grant Road Land, LLC, was represented by Christian Gile of Giles Commercial Real Estate.