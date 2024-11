Larsen Baker has announced that the Pima County Recorder’s Office has leased the 14,902-square-foot suite at Valencia Tech Park, 3000 E. Valencia Rd, Suite 190.

At the southwest corner of Valencia and Country Club in the Tucson Airport submarket, the project was acquired, renovated, and rebranded by Larsen Baker. Isaac Figueroa, CCIM, SIOR represented the landlord and handled the transaction.