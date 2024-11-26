Corona Commerce Center Breaks Ground Near TUS

Corona Conference Center, a 146,963-square-foot industrial building adjacent to Tucson International Airport and located within the largest and most active sub-market within Tucson metro area, has broken ground. 

This site is approximately one hour from the Mariposa Port of Entry, which opened in 1973 as a commercial port of entry and was expanded in 2014 at a cost of $244 million. 

This port can now handle upwards of 4,000 commercial trucks per day. It’s located approximately seven miles from the Port of Tucson, a full-service inland port with rail yard and intermodal and transload facility that services multiple steam ship lines.

