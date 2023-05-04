La Paloma Country Club Unveils New Toptracer Range

La Paloma Country Club recently unveiled its new Toptracer Range on its practice range. Toptracer Range delivers the same ball-tracking technology (including total distance, carry distance, ball speed and launch angle) that traces the shots of the best players in the game on television. La Paloma’s Toptracer Range is currently available to club members and resort guests staying at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.

With La Paloma’s Toptracer Range, guests hit Titleist golf balls off of real grass and receive instant shot data in the palm of their hand through the Toptracer Range mobile app. Shots are recorded so that golfers can make swing adjustments and immediately see the impact on their golf shots. Through the truly interactive and individualized experience, guests of all ages and ability levels can play a variety of fun and skill-based games, compete against friends, see their shots traced, and receive instant data on their own smart phone or tablet.

Nestled in the Santa Catalina Mountains, La Paloma Country Club is a Tucson premier private club, featuring 27-holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature golf. The club’s new Toptracer Range enhances a member experience that includes a host of recently elevated amenities, including an expanded clubhouse, event and activities lawn, halfway house, and fitness center.

In addition to golf amenities, La Paloma members enjoy 10 tennis courts, four pickleball courts, access to five food and beverage venues, a junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, a five-pool aquatic playground, and the La Paloma Spa & Salon. Managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, La Paloma Country Club is part of the beautiful 250-acre Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa.