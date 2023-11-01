Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona Stands in Support of Israel

Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona (JPSA) stands unwaveringly in support of the people of Israel. JPSA recognizes the right and necessity for Israel to defend itself and its citizens and for the Israel Defense Forces to act as required to bring this war to a swift and decisive close, restoring peace and calm to the region.

The heinous attacks unleashed by Hamas on 1,000s of Israeli civilians – innocent men, women, and children – are acts of terror and war crimes. Hamas, funded and backed by Iran, was founded with the explicit goal of obliterating the State of Israel. They not only reject a “two state solution,” but per their founding charter, refuse to acknowledge Israel’s fundamental right to exist.

Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. In fact, they ruthlessly use innocent Palestinian civilians as human shields, militarizing cities and neighborhoods in Gaza and using schools, hospitals and mosques as terrorist strongholds and storehouses for ammunition aimed at destroying Israel.

Sadly, the coming days will likely bring more violence, death, and destruction, as Israel once again must secure its borders from hostile neighbors who violate every norm of civilized international engagement and human decency.

We call upon our community, partners, and friends to join us in supporting Israel and the Jewish people through advocacy, education, and philanthropy. Together, we can combat hate, preserve democracy, respect human rights, and seek peace.

In unity and solidarity, Liz Kanter Groskind, Board Chair on Behalf of the Board of Trustees

For more information about JPSA’s initiatives and how you can get involved in supporting Israel, please visit jparizona.org

About Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona (JPSA)

JPSA and its subsidiary organizations, the Federation and Jewish Community Foundation, partner with organizations, families, and individuals to foster and enhance community and respond to those in need –enriching Southern Arizona, the Jewish people, and the world.