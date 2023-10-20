Hughes Federal Credit Union Wins Social Responsibility Community Service Award

Hughes Federal Credit Union announced it received the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, honoring its “70 Acts of Kindness” campaign.



This award, presented by the Credit Union National Association, recognizes a credit union or chapter for its commitment and consistent efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of its members and the wider community.



Hughes’ “70 Acts of Kindness” campaign marked 70 years of serving Southern Arizona. The credit union exceeded its goal by performing over 100 acts of generosity, including helping create a sensory program geared to the needs of neurodiverse and autistic children, a $12,000 donation to the Tucson Wildlife Center and strategic support for local institutions like Banner Health and Angel Charity for Children.



Beyond these financial contributions, Hughes dedicated countless volunteer hours and offered financial education to area schools, all while delivering direct assistance to members, such as gas cards, in alignment with its community-first spirit.



“This award goes beyond the four walls of our credit union. It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to Southern Arizona and its residents,” says Elisa Ross, vice president of marketing, sales and services at Hughes Federal Credit Union. “Our ’70 Acts of Kindness’ campaign was a reflection of our foundational belief: community upliftment and financial service go hand in hand.”



The award was presented at the annual MAXX Convention in Spokane, Wash. During the 2023 GoWest Awards program on October 5, Hughes was featured alongside other distinguished institutions, showcasing their financial literacy efforts, community outreach, and member service initiatives in the GoWest region.



Hughes, representing Arizona in the category of institutions with over $1 bilion in assets, will now have its efforts judged on a national scale. The Credit Union National Association is set to share the results of national placements later this fall.