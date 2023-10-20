Cox Employees Boost Giving, Raising $100,000 for Region’s Nonprofits

Cox Southern Arizona employees have raised 100K+ which has just been distributed to 26 Southern Arizona nonprofits in the form of Cox Charities grants. This marks the 27th year that Cox employees, through Cox Charities, have raised funds to help the communities in which they live and work and represents a 34% increase in giving over last year.

Since 1996, Cox Arizona employees statewide have raised nearly $10.5 million and awarded grants to 1,851 local Arizona nonprofits.

Why it matters:

In an environment where charitable donations from individuals nationwide dropped by 10.5% last year leading to one of the steepest declines in giving in recent decades, the 260+ employees at Cox throughout Southern Arizona announced that their giving has increased this year giving $100,000+ to local regional charities.

Digging deeper:

The awards represent a 34% cumulative increase over last year’s grants and an expansion of the Cox Charities recipient pool from 19 to 26 Southern Arizona nonprofits. Recipient organizations are focused on education, diversity, environment, and sustainability programs. Most of the funds come from employee-driven fundraisers and donations by the employees and their families.

One Cox Charities grant recipient is Earn to Learn, a scholarship program that helps low-to moderate-income and under-represented Southern Arizona students obtain a college education and graduate with little to no student loan debt. College success coaching, business mentorship and workforce development is provided with the scholarship to help support students. David Rodriguez, program manager of recruitment and outreach, said, “We are so grateful for this grant from Cox Charities. It is really going to help us with outreach and to connect with more rural Arizona students. The grant will help cover a lot of unmet needs these students have and we are doing our best to reduce the dependence on student loans.”

Jobs for Arizona’s Graduates, a program that increases the number of diverse, low-income, first-generation youth who graduate on time and engage in post-secondary education or employment. Through JAG, youth receive key academic, leadership, and personal development skills while they form connections with their community. Marjorie DeRubeis, president and CEO, said, “Cox Charities funding will support JAG’s Leadership Academy, an extension of JAG’s programs that involves JAG students from Coolidge and Eloy along with students from across the state in various projects and events. Cox Charities’ generous support and partnership bolsters Coolidge and Eloy JAG students’ pathways to excelling in school and career.”

Kids Need to Read works with schools, libraries, and service organizations in Southern Arizona and statewide to give books to vulnerable children and empower them through a culture of reading. 74,000 AZ youth received books from Kids Need to Read last year. Executive Director Jessica Payne said, “The Cox Charity grant represents more literacy opportunities. Because of this grant, Kids Need to Read will be able to travel to more places throughout Arizona and bring more books to children, helping them to discover for themselves the joy of reading and the power of a literate mind.”

26 Pima | Cochise | Pinal area nonprofits received grants totaling $105,000:

PIMA | COHISE | PINAL COUNTY NONPROFITS GRANT AMOUNTS American Red Cross of Southern Arizona $ 5,000.00 Arizona Burn Foundation $ 5,000.00 Arizona Council on Economic Education $ 5,000.00 ARIZONA SCIENCE CENTER $ 2,500.00 Arizona Theatre Company $ 3,000.00 Banner Health Foundation $ 2,500.00 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, Inc. $ 5,000.00 Books Save Lives $ 2,500.00 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sun Corridor $ 5,000.00 Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America $ 2,500.00 Center for the Future of Arizona $ 5,000.00 Child & Family Resources $ 4,000.00 Children’s Museum Tucson $ 2,500.00 Earn to Learn $ 5,000.00 Future for KIDS $ 5,000.00 Jobs for Arizona’s Graduates $ 2,500.00 Junior Achievement of Arizona – Southern District $ 4,000.00 Kids Need to Read $ 5,000.00 Reid Park Zoological Society $ 2,500.00 STEP: Student Expedition Program $ 5,000.00 The Be Kind People Project $ 5,000.00 The Drawing Studio $ 5,000.00 Therapeutic Riding of Tucson Inc $ 5,000.00 Tucson Girls Chorus $ 2,500.00 Tucson Symphony Society $ 4,000.00 Youth On Their Own (YOTO) $ 5,000.00

TOTAL: $ 105,000.00