Hughes Federal Credit Union Surpasses $2 Million in Donations for Local Libraries

Hughes Federal Credit Union has surpassed $2 million in total donations to Friends of the Library organizations across Southern Arizona, helping strengthen literacy and education programs since the partnership began in 1999.

The partnership supports Friends groups at the Oro Valley, Pima County and Kirk-Bear Canyon public libraries, and funding initiatives such as Books for Teachers, which provides books for classrooms and reading labs across five districts. The funds have also helped launch Pima County’s first sensory program for neurodiverse and autistic children, offering inclusive play experiences.

During the 2024–25 school year, the Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library distributed nearly $30,000 in grants to 14 Tucson Unified schools—part of more than $100,000 donated that year. To date, Hughes and the Friends groups have supported 28 schools and provided 6,500 books to local students.

“One of our partner schools used a $10,000 grant to completely refresh its library,” said Elise Moore, treasurer of the Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library. “I wish I could show you the before pictures: bare walls, no carpet, no color, and almost no books.”

For 11 consecutive years, the Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library have provided book grants to over 1,000 teachers across 43 mostly Title I schools in five districts. Recent grants include a Social and Emotional Wellness component to foster student resilience.

“This milestone reflects our shared belief that strong communities start with strong readers,” said Elisa Ross, Hughes VP of marketing and sales. “We’re proud that both Hughes and our members are helping to build brighter futures across Southern Arizona.”