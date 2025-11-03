Gov. Katie Hobbs Launches Student-Led Regional Security Operations Center

BizTUCSONNovember 3, 2025
Less than a minute

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs launched the state’s first student-led Regional Security Operations Center, in partnership with Pima Community College, the University of Arizona, and Arizona Department of Homeland Security.

This partnership will serve as a hub for Southern Arizona, supporting entities participating in the State Cyber Readiness Program, a state-funded initiative that deploys tools to defend against cyberattacks. 

“The Regional Security Operation Center cultivates talent and bolsters our cyber defense. Students will gain hands-on experience in threat detection, incident response, and real-time monitoring of systems,” Hobbs said.

Located at PCC’s Center of Excellence in Information Technology and Cybersecurity, the RSOC represents an innovative collaboration between state government and higher education to build the next generation of cybersecurity professionals while protecting Arizona’s digital systems.

