Hughes Federal Credit Union Celebrates 14 Years of CUNA Diamond Award Wins

Hughes Federal Credit Union has that it received two prestigious Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association’s Marketing & Business Development Council, a nationwide network of credit union professionals who recognize outstanding industry marketing achievements, during its annual spring conference.

The CUNA Diamond Awards are regarded as the industry’s premier annual competition for creative excellence and outstanding marketing efforts. This year, CUNA received 1,246 submissions vying for recognition in 35 categories.

Hughes was among the distinguished recipients of this year’s coveted Diamond Awards for its “We Take You Further” brand positioning campaign and “70 Acts of Kindness” community support campaign. The campaigns were recognized for excellence and lasting impact on members and the Tucson community.

“We are thrilled to have received these awards from CUNA for the 14th consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering hard work and dedication of our entire marketing team and partners and our ongoing commitment to serving our members and the wider community,” said Daniel Gutierrez, creative marketing manager at Hughes Federal Credit Union.

Throughout 2022, the 70 Acts of Kindness campaign encompassed a wide range of charitable endeavors, from hands-on work, such as volunteering to help build homes for the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, to more personalized efforts like awarding members with gift cards to alleviate the burden of rising gasoline prices. The campaign dispersed over $150,000 to several non-profit organizations throughout Southern Arizona.

“Our 70 Acts of Kindness campaign embodies the credit union difference. We are proud to be a credit union that puts people first, and we will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do,” said Irlanda Cuevas, marketing manager of business development and community relations at Hughes Federal Credit Union.