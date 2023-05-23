Cox Charities’ Grant Application Cycle to Close May 26

As inflation rises, nonprofit organizations throughout the state are especially feeling the pinch, particularly since charitable giving declined in 2022. This year, Cox is helping to pick up the slack. For more than 25 years, Cox employees—through Cox Charities—have donated nearly $10 million to help the Arizona communities in which they live and work. Last year alone, Cox Charities distributed $75,000 to 19 nonprofits serving Southern Arizona.

Cox employees are once again helping to give back to their communities with an opportunity for Arizona nonprofits to boost their bottom lines. Organizations focused on K-12 education, diversity and inclusion and environment and sustainability programs can apply to receive grants of up to $10,000.

This year’s grant cycle will be open from May 1 – May 26. Visit the Arizona Community Foundation website to apply.

In 2022, $75,000 in Cox Charities grants went to 19 Southern Arizona nonprofits including Care 4 the Caregivers that provides life coaching and licensed therapist support groups for caregivers of children with disabilities.

“We service a community that is not served by anyone else. Parents, grandparents and other family members who provide care to children with disabilities are often unseen and unsupported. We’re on a mission to help them and we are so appreciative to Cox Charities for helping us do that,” said Chief Executive Director and Treasurer Michele Knowlton-Thorne.