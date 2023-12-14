Hughes Federal Credit Union Announces VP Promotions

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced that it has promoted the following individuals to the position of VP.



Leticia Amado, Vice President of Collections

The new vice president of Collections, Amado joined Hughes in 2004 and rose to collection manager in 2013. In her new role, she oversees Collections, Loss Mitigation, and Loan Servicing departments. In her two-decade tenure with Hughes, Amado has been key to shaping the credit union’s success with a steadfast commitment to excellence.



David King Vice President/General Manager Financial Planning

King brings to Hughes over three decades of financial expertise. Having joined Hughes in 2007, King advanced to general manager in 2016 and recently to vice president. King elevates Hughes’ financial advisory services with a holistic client approach and an EA tax designation in 2020.



Mary Burruel, Vice President of Project Management

Over her 23-year career, Burruel has been a leader in operations and process improvement at Hughes. She now guides the Projects & Efficiencies department as vice president of Project Management, committed to promoting member-focused innovation.



Daniele Jackson Loomis, Vice President of Lending

Vice President of Lending, Loomis has over 2 decades of experience in Lending at Hughes and has played a pivotal role in advancing Hughes’ lending strategies, overseeing a substantial $1.8 billion asset portfolio. Her forward-looking guidance continues to fortify Hughes’ position as a premier financial institution.



Judi Anderson, Vice President of Member Communications

After 37 years in finance, Anderson steps into her role as vice president of Member Communication at Hughes. Having started as a member relations representative in 1990, Anderson has risen through various leadership roles, bringing years of experience and insight to her current position.



