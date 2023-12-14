City of Tucson Streamlines Permit Review Process

The City of Tucson’s Planning and Development Services Department has streamlined its permit review process in order to provide services faster.

Now there are four types of permit review lanes: Express Lane, Fast Lane, Standard Lane, Complex Lane. This will help small projects go through the review process quicker. For example, solar applications and electrical reconnections are processed the same day.

Read more about the permit lanes here.



A new permit dashboard shows statistics for issued permit turnaround times, the percentage of reviews completed on time, issued permits per category, and more.