HTG Molecular Diagnostics Announces Closing of a $10 Million Public Offering

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling and advanced medicinal chemistry technology, has announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 1,290,322 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A-1 warrants to purchase up to 1,290,322 shares of common stock and Series A-2 warrants to purchase 1,290,322 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $7.75 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants.

The Series A-1 warrants have an exercise price of $7.50 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants have an exercise price of $7.50 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire twenty-four months from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, are approximately $10.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenses, clinical trial expenses, capital expenditures and working capital.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-268681), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Dec. 21. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which forms a part of the effective registration statement.

A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.