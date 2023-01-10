Beltone Arizona to Open First Tucson Clinic

Beltone Arizona, a statewide arm of the national leading hearing care provider and winner of Newsweek’s “Best in Hearing Care Retailers” award, will enter the North Tucson/Oro Valley market on Jan. 26. Marking its fourth statewide clinic, the new Tucson location will be at 7725 N. Oracle Rd. Suite 121, directly in front of Kohl’s and next door to Carbon Health Urgent Care.

Tucson’s Beltone Arizona will kick-off with a public grand opening event on Jan. 26 between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT. During the event, free hearing screenings will be conducted for anyone who attends, and it will include a raffle, tour, refreshments and meeting the new healthcare team.

Owned and operated by an Arizona family trio of entrepreneurs, the Tucson clinic’s leadership includes Kory Castro, Keith Castro and Dustin McMinn – all seasoned hearing instrument specialists. To date, the family operates Arizona’s Scottsdale, Prescott and Carefree clinics.

“We’ve grown to serve thousands in the Phoenix hearing care community for years, and expanding to serve Tucson just the same feels like a natural next step for us,” said McMinn. “No two patients’ hearing care journeys are the same, which is why our personalized approach is crucial. We start with a no-cost hearing exam and provide tailored treatment plans from there, literally and figuratively.”

The Tucson clinic has implemented Lantos Technologies’ 3D Ear Scanning System. The patented technology creates a 3D rendering of the unique geometry of the ear, enabling more efficient production of custom hearing devices for a more comfortable fit and better sound quality.

With more than 1,500 locations nationwide, Beltone products are sold in the United States, Canada, and more than 40 countries across the globe. Beltone continues to focus on the needs of its patients through research and development of innovative, new hearing technologies.