Greater Tucson Leadership Opens Applications for Civic and Political Leadership Academy Class of 2024

BizTUCSONNovember 10, 2023
1 minute read

Greater Tucson Leadership seeks dynamic, diverse, and engaged Tucsonans to be a part of their Civic and Political Leadership Academy leadership program for the class of 2024. 

For over 40 years, GTL has offered impactful programming to develop leaders, create social force, and strengthen our community. The Civic and Political Leadership Academy is a transformative six-month program renowned for cultivating civic leaders. It provides participants with a dynamic curriculum, expert insights, and influential connections. 

Designed to empower individuals with a comprehensive understanding of local governance and politics, CPLA prepares its graduates to be effective leaders, whether running for office, working in local government, or contributing to their community.

Application Deadline: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Acceptance Notifications: Friday, December 22, 2023  

Program Begins: Friday, January 12, 2024

For more information or to apply visit: 

https://greatertucsonleadership.org/form.php?form_id=55&c=1

BizTUCSONNovember 10, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Eller College of Management Announces New HSLopez School of Business Analytics

November 10, 2023

U.S. Navy Approves Raytheon’s StormBreaker Smart Weapon on First Aircraft

November 10, 2023

Pima County Industrial Development Authority Extends LIGHTHOUSE Program

November 10, 2023

UArizona Announces $118.65 Million in Gifts Toward $3 Billion Campaign

November 7, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button