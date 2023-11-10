Greater Tucson Leadership Opens Applications for Civic and Political Leadership Academy Class of 2024

Greater Tucson Leadership seeks dynamic, diverse, and engaged Tucsonans to be a part of their Civic and Political Leadership Academy leadership program for the class of 2024.

For over 40 years, GTL has offered impactful programming to develop leaders, create social force, and strengthen our community. The Civic and Political Leadership Academy is a transformative six-month program renowned for cultivating civic leaders. It provides participants with a dynamic curriculum, expert insights, and influential connections.

Designed to empower individuals with a comprehensive understanding of local governance and politics, CPLA prepares its graduates to be effective leaders, whether running for office, working in local government, or contributing to their community.

Application Deadline: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Acceptance Notifications: Friday, December 22, 2023

Program Begins: Friday, January 12, 2024

For more information or to apply visit:

https://greatertucsonleadership.org/form.php?form_id=55&c=1